ABP Publishing set to become the first to launch audiobook NFT-collections

ABP Publishing said they are hoping to sell 2021 non-fungible tokens, something that would make it the first audiobook publisher to release records in the blockchain network store. The company said this would make for a unique development as buyers will have the opportunity to get a copy of their favorite audiobook.

The NFT collection has been made available via OpenSea where several of the 2021 bestsellers can be bought. These include Breath by James Nestor, The Invisible Women by Caroline Criado-Perez, and Just Shut Up and Do It by Brian Tracy. Then there are 14 other audiobook titles available that range from classics such as The Effective Executive by Peter F. Drucker to the more revolutionary Unfu*k Yourself by Gary John Bishop.

“ABP as a digital publisher is always on the lookout for new distribution ways. Each platform and distribution format offers access to new audiences for our authors, – says CEO Andrey Mishenev. – We see the distribution via NFT marketplaces as a new experience for us and our listeners. Indeed, each book is currently at the listener’s disposal as long as the platform where it has been purchased is available. Owning the NFTs, in its turn, allows listeners to have a particular copy of the audiobook forever”.

The company said they keep a tab on the industry trends and have been witness to the growing interest in audiobooks the world over. The segment grew by 20 percent in Q3, 2021 compared to what it was in Q2, 2021. With NFT being a growing trend too, it likely will become a highly sought after platform as well.

As for ABP Publishing, it happens to be the largest international audiobook publisher and have partnerships going with the biggies out there such as Audible, Storytel, and Zebralution. The company has on offer over 500 non-fiction audiobooks in several international languages such as French, German, Italian, Turkish, and so on.