Aconyte Books and Graphic Audio partner to offer a more cinematic style audiobook experience

Aconyte Books announced they have got into a partnership with Graphic Audio to offer a new kind of audiobook experience. As the website License Global reported, the new audiobooks will offer a more wholesome listening experience in that they will have realistic sound effects to match the content as well as the situation being narrated. The stories will have a full cast and cinematic music as well.

No wonder all of this is going to work wonders on the listeners, perhaps more so given that it’s six of Aconyte’s most well-known Arkham Horror novels that are going to be part of the project. Also included in the list are three Twilight Imperium titles and three Zombicide novels which should send chills down the spine of the listeners.

Graphic Audio stated the first such audio drama – Wrath of N’Kai” by Josh Reynolds is set for launch on May 16. Then there is the ‘The Last Ritual” by S. A. Sidor that would come next and is set for release later in the summer.

“Our action-adventure novels provide the perfect raw material for full-cast audio dramas, and Graphic Audio is the experts at bringing these stories to life,” says Marc Gascoigne, publisher, Aconyte. “Personally, I can’t wait to treat my ears.”

“As a young reader, I devoured mysteries, particularly those of Agatha Christie,” says Ken Jackson, creative director, Graphic Audio. “It’s no wonder then that I was drawn to ‘Arkham Horror: The Wrath of N’Kai.’ It is the story of an international thief of esoteric artifacts, who stumbles onto a nightmarish cult in 1920s New England. Producing this in Graphic Audio, the events unfold like a macabre mystery movie from Hollywood’s Golden Age. It’s playful at times, but at others deadly and spooky.”