AI Narrators and Audible: Boon or Bane for Storytelling

Last year, Amazon announced that self-published authors in the USA who sell their books on the Kindle Store would be able to use a new tool in beta testing. This AI-generated “virtual voice” tool would allow authors to easily turn their ebooks into audiobooks.

Now, months after the beta launch, more than 40,000 books in Audible have reportedly been generated with it, saving authors thousands of dollars per title on narration costs.

But the question is: Are AI narrator audiobooks a boon or bane for storytelling? Do they lack human touch?

Potential benefits of AI in the audiobook industry

Following AI technology, the audiobook market is experiencing a massive surge, fulfilling demands for various listers with different tastes and interests.

It’s a boon for self-published authors and those with limited financial resources. AI narration makes it possible to generate audiobooks and grow their reach without breaking the bank.

The use of AI has accelerated the production of audiobooks. Now, authors are empowered to produce and distribute their work faster, capitalizing on the momentum surrounding new releases.

Do AI-generation audiobooks lack human touch?

It’s true that AI has led to a significant decline in opportunities for human vocal artists. But other more important concerns are such as can AI truly replicate human emotions needed for successful storytelling? Does the technology lack human connection needed to resonate with listeners?

As of now, we can say that AI-generated audiobooks are still far from replicating human emotions in their true form. It can stimulate some emotions but does not understand them the same way that humans do. This means AI will never be able to fully replicate human emotions, which is an important aspect of life.

But the future is still unpredictable. So, whether AI in Audible is a boon or bane still remains a debate.