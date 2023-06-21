Amazon, Apple, and Google Audiobooks to Embrace AI Human-Voice Clones

Audiobooks have surged into huge popularity as a preferred book format. The global audiobook market size is projected to hit USD 33,538 Million by 2030. Everyone, from voice artists to authors, publishers, and alike are eager to capitalize on this multi-billion-dollar industry. And tech companies are no exception.

Leading tech firms, including Amazon, Apple, and Google, are using cloned human voices for narrating audiobooks, all by using AI technology.

Last year, Google Play Books announced that publishers could create, publish, and sell auto-narrated audiobooks on the store. The service is available in six countries, as of now, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and U.K. Publishers should have the audit rights to titles narrated into audiobooks, and they’ll get 52% of the revenue generated by AI-narrated audiobooks.

Amazon, the owner of the reputed audiobook platform Audible, also offers an audiobook recording service. But the service uses professional voice actors instead of synthetic voices.

In January this year, Apple quietly released some AI-narrated audiobooks in romance and fiction genres. Type “AI narration” in the Apple Books app, and you’ll find many audiobooks with a note “Narrated by Apple Books” and the name of the artificial narrator of the book.

The AI invasion of the audio narration industry is causing panic for voice artists, publishers, and alike. Is there truly something to panic about? Is AI the future of audiobooks? Could it replace human narrators?

Well, AI may not wipe human narrators out of the picture. As David Ciccarelli, CEO of Voices, says: