Amazon Music Subscribers Now Have Free Access to Audible Audiobooks

Amazon Music subscribers will have access to the Audible catalog of over a million audiobooks from Tuesday onwards. However, they will only be able to listen to one audiobook every month. They won’t have purchasing rights, which along with the option to read more audiobooks will require signing up for an Audible plan. The above perk is going to be in addition to the usual Amazon Music subscription benefits which include unlimited access to music and podcasts.

The offer is however limited to only users in the US, the UK, and Canada. It is not known at the moment when the offer is going to extended to other regions of the world. The move is seen as a response to rival Spotify’s offer wherein all of its paid subscribers are entitled to 15 hours of audiobook listening time from its catalog. Users will have to pay extra if they wish to extend the listening time to beyond 15 hours a month.

“The combination of Amazon Music and Audible, two pioneers in audio streaming, brings an unmatched selection of audio entertainment to customers,” said Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch and Games for Amazon. “Amazon Music redefined audio streaming through the magic of Alexa, and with the introduction of high-definition and spatial music. Today, Amazon Music introduces the audiobook category to a brand-new audience by making Audible’s industry-leading catalog of audiobooks available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.”

“Audible has revolutionized the way people worldwide consume books, and as our category continues to evolve and scale, we’ve seen an ever-growing appetite for audiobooks,” said Bob Carrigan, Audible CEO. “The opportunity to extend Audible to Amazon Music subscribers enables us to captivate the next generation of listeners with a treasure trove of storytelling, while Audible’s stand-alone service will continue to provide its exceptional library and customer experience in a suite of plan options for audiobook lovers who can’t get enough.”