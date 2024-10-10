Audible 3 month promotion works with a lapsed subscription

Audible tends to run a lot of promotions for their audiobook platform. However, many are aimed at new customers who have never signed up. The latest Audible Premium Plus trial is three months long and applies to people who had a prior subscription and cancelled it. Anyone can sign up in the US for 0.99. You have to purchase the subscription directly through Amazon.

The three-month promotion will give users one monthly credit, which can be redeemed for any audiobook on the platform, including new books and bestsellers. When the audiobook is purchased for a credit, it is yours to keep, even if the trial period is cancelled before it jumps to $14.95/mo. + tax after that. The membership includes thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts, medication, and white noise while sleeping.

This offer is only available until December 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT. Offer is available only to US consumers who are not existing Audible members. The offer applies only to an Audible Premium Plus monthly membership sold on Audible.com. For the first three months of your Audible Premium Plus membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $0.99/mo. + tax. After the first three months, your Audible membership will automatically renew until cancelled at the current total price (currently $14.95/mo.+ tax) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page.

