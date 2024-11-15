Audible and Crayola Partner to Foster Creativity in Children

Audible announced it has entered into a partnership with Crayola to spur creative activities among children based on several of the kids’ audiobooks it offers, LicenseGlobal reported. This forms part of Crayola’s Campaign for Creativity, wherein Audible listeners will have exclusive access to the Crayola Imagination in Action activity sheets, each based on a children’s audiobook title.

Among the activities the children will be engaged in include coloring or creating sketch prompts. The audiobook titles that the activity sheets are aligned with include Disney Frozen: Olaf’s Quest and Peppa Pig’s Play-A-Long Podcast. Parents or educators who aren’t Audible members will also have two months of free access to Audible as well. Audible is also going to sponsor the Crayola 2025 Creativity Week which will run from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.

That is not all as Audible further stated they are going to provide 10 schools in the US mobile creative listening stations. Such listening stations which essentially are mobile carts will have tablets and headphones along with gift memberships to Audible. There is going to be a cozy seating arrangement where the children can sit and listen to the audiobooks in perfect solitude. Being mobile, the listening stations can be moved around the classroom and school library.

Audible will also provide such listening stations to two other local public schools in Newark, New Jersey. The schools are also going to be provided $1000 worth of Crayola products which are designed to spur the creative side of the children while listening to an audio story. The schools can submit their interest in receiving the listening stations at the Crayola website.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Crayola, one of the world’s most beloved and enduring family brands, in their mission to spark creativity and a lifelong love of learning for children,” said Derek Murphy, head, of global business development, at Audible. “Audio storytelling has a remarkable ability to captivate minds, transporting listeners to extraordinary worlds even as they engage in everyday activities. Between our growing library of children’s titles and our recently launched Kids Profile feature – the timing couldn’t be better for us to team with Crayola to harness the power of imagination, empowering the next generation to dream big, color outside the lines, and unlock their full creative potential.”