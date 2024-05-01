Audible Beta Test Recommendations based on Prime Video Habits

Audible is one of the largest audiobook stores in the world, and today, they are introducing a new feature that recommends audiobook titles based on Prime Video viewing behaviour. The Audible discovery page will feature a “Based on what you watched recently on Prime Video” recommendations carousel, encouraging listeners to discover new and relevant titles.

This more personalized experience is available to listeners who consume content across both services and taps into the natural connection between book and TV/movie preferences. Audible regularly tracks a rise in listenership following the release of popular adaptations:

In the two weeks after Reacher premiered on Prime Video in 2022, average daily listening minutes for Lee Child’s catalogue of titles on Audible grew by nearly 80%. In the two weeks after The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Prime Video, average daily listening minutes for Jenny Han’s catalogue grew by more than 10x. After Daisy Jones & The Six debuted on Prime Video last March, the average daily listening minutes of the audiobook rose by more than 2.5X. After Red, White and Royal Blue debuted on Prime Video last August, the average daily listening minutes of the audiobook rose by more than 4.3X.

“There is a natural synergy between TV, movies and books, and we see that clearly in how our customers engage with content on Audible,” said Andy Tsao, Chief Product & Analytic Officer at Audible. “We are constantly innovating to deliver on what our customers want, and we’re excited about the potential of this feature to help our listeners dive deeper into the stories and worlds they love in other mediums and discover new ones.

