Audible cooking up some Harry Potter magic like never before

Amazon’s Audible and Pottermore Publishing are coming together to produce a brand new audiobook series covering all seven Harry Potter stories. The new audiobooks are going to be available exclusively via Audible. Each of the audiobook titles is going to be released sequentially starting late 2025.

What’s more, it is going to be a full-cast audio production, with over 100 voice actors lending their voices in the project. There is going to be high-quality audio by Dolby Atmos which together with ‘stunning scoring, a full range of character voices and real-world sound capture’ all of which is going to bring the stories to life like never before.

As it is, the original Harry Potter audiobook first published in 1999 and which made its debut on Audible in 2015 happens to be among the most listened audiobooks already. However, it is a single-voice audiobook that featured Stephen Fry and Jim Dale, both of whom will also be part of the current mega full-cast audio project as well. The audiobooks have already surpassed 1.4 billion listening hours globally.

“Beloved the world over, Harry Potter stories have captivated and enchanted fans of all ages for nearly three decades,” Audible CEO Bob Carrigan said. “With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter — delighting new and old fans alike with a reinvigorated listening experience that Audible is expertly positioned to create.”

Neil Blair, chairman of Pottermore Publishing, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Audible on what will be a groundbreaking audio edition of the beloved Harry Potter stories. J.K. Rowling’s storytelling lends itself perfectly to the application of new audiobook technologies, and we’re certain this sophisticated, immersive audio experience will not only add a new listening dimension for existing fans but will introduce a whole new generation of listeners to the wizarding world.”

Complete details about the upcoming audiobook series including voice casting, and specific release dates, are going to be revealed at a later date. Stay tuned.