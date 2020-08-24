Audible is changing their subscription packages

Audible has just launched a new subscription tier called Audible Plus. It will provide subscribers access to 68,000 hours of content from more than 11,000 original productions, audiobooks, and podcasts. The new offering will be available for $7.95 per month. They are also are changing their Audible Gold program and are now calling it Audible Premium Plus, which costs $14.95 per month.

“Audible Plus offers members greater selection through unlimited access to a robust catalog that includes over 68,000 hours of content and 11,000+ titles from across the content spectrum, including documentaries, comedy, journalism, kids, wellness, self-development, selections from Audible Theater and more,” the firm announced. “New Audible Originals come from a wide range of talent including Common, St. Vincent, Blake Griffin, Jesse Eisenberg, Tom Morello, Kevin Bacon, David Koepp, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Mara, Tayari Jones and Harvey Fierstein, among many other celebrated creators and performers. The content slate will continue to grow alongside various technical enhancements over the coming months.”

Basically, Audible Plus will give users access to podcasts and original content, but no credits. Existing Audible members will be able to access the new Plus library today. New users will be able to subscribe to the Audible Plus service beginning August 27th.

If you want to get credits to listen to all of the audiobook content, you can get a monthly credit with Amazon’s “premium” subscription plan, which is now called Audible Premium Plus. The $14.95-a-month Audible Premium Plus plan includes a single credit per month, along with access to the Audible Plus catalog, and it replaces Audible’s former Gold plan. Subscribers to the Platinum plan, which gives users two credits per month for $22.95.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.