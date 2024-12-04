Audible is offering offering 3 month subscription for $3

Audible is trying to win over new customers who want to listen to audiobooks. Amazon is offering a very compelling subscription. Eligible Amazon Prime Members can sign up to get three months of Audible Premium Plus for just $0.99/month — which means you’ll get one audiobook of your choice for $1 every month for three months. Whatever audiobook you spend the credit on is yours forever, no matter if you cancel the trial before you are billed the standard rate.

This three-month subscription costs $3.00 and is for the Audible Plus tier, which provides a vast catalogue of Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts. Over 100,000 audiobooks are available, and you can spend one credit to listen online or download them for offline listening. Audible also has all of the latest bestsellers from major publishers.

The deal is only for US residents, and you must be a Prime member to get it. The $3 plan is suitable for another few weeks, so time is of the essence.

