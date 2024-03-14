Audible Launches New Sleep Collection Ahead Of World Sleep Day

Audible has introduced 40 new sleep and relaxation-focused titles, expanding on the recently launched Sleep Collection. These new bedtime stories, extended soundscapes, sound baths, and more are free to Audible members and include bedtime stories from Curtis Stone and Tony Shalhoub. Additional titles will be added weekly through June 8, including new Sleep playlists aimed at helping members fall asleep and stay asleep.

Not only will listeners be able to take advantage of new original content, but they will also have the opportunity to tap into some fun and familiar voices to help them unwind or drift off to sleep. Renowned performers like Diddy will join sleep, wellness and meditation experts Arianna Huffington, Jesse Israel, Gabby Bernstein and Sara Auster to lead guided meditations, sound baths, bedtime stories, and more.

Listeners can access these bedtime stories and guided meditations through their Audible app, where they can download content, set a sleep timer, and broadcast the content to their Alexa or other connected devices for hands-free listening. Browse the offerings and learn more at audible.com/sleep.

