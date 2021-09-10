Audible launches Plus Catalogue in Australia offering thousands of audiobooks for free

Audible’s platter comprising of audiobooks and podcasts just got enhanced with the launch of the new Plus Catalogue that makes available more than 11,000 Audible originals, audiobooks, and podcasts to members at no extra cost. The new content set includes bestsellers and hidden gems to almost everything else that are likely to appeal to the members. As PC Mag reported, the Plus Catalogue covers 21 new productions from Australia and New Zealand.

Also, spoken-word entertainment covering almost all genres, be it crime and thriller, to comedy and drama to almost everything in between, there is a lot that Aussies can look forward to from the new Plus Catalogue. This comes on the back of the Audible Original that the Amazon-owned company had started offering only recently. This includes the works of local talents such as the podcast, Edwardian Secrets by Stephen Fry that the members are able to add to their library without requiring additional credits.

Apart from this, Audible members will henceforth get to retain their books and other content that they had bought with credits even if the members opt to pause or cancel their membership. It is only the audiobooks or podcasts that the members had consumed partially that would be lost once the subscription is stopped.