Audible secures debut audiobook by Chelsea FC women manager

Audible has acquired the rights to Kill the Unicorn: Forget Perfection, Embrace Your Flaws, and Be Your Best, the highly anticipated debut audiobook by Emma Hayes, the esteemed manager of FA WSL club Chelsea FC Women, The Bestseller reported. Co-written with author Michael Calvin, the audiobook is set to be released as an Audible Original on August 31st, 2023.

Emma Hayes is renowned for her exceptional coaching abilities, leading Chelsea FC Women to an impressive 14 major trophies. Her expertise has earned her widespread recognition in sports media, being named TV pundit of the year by Broadcast Magazine and the Sports Journalists Association. In addition, FIFA crowned her as the Best Football Coach in 2021, she received the MBE title in the Queen’s 90th birthday honors list in 2016, and in 2022, she was honored with an OBE for her outstanding contributions to football.

In “Kill the Unicorn,” Emma Hayes offers a unique perspective on managing a high-performance football team, drawing valuable life lessons and techniques that can be applied to both professional and personal circumstances. Narrated by Hayes herself, the audiobook provides a captivating glimpse into the world of women’s football, featuring candid and entertaining anecdotes from her experiences on and off the field.

Emma Hayes expressed her intentions with the book, saying, “Kill The Unicorn challenges the status quo of football leadership. With this book, I aim to demystify the role of a leader and offer my honest insights into managing human beings and bringing out the best in them.”

Aurelie de Troyer, head of content UK and Canada at Audible, praised Emma’s approach to management as truly inspirational, emphasizing that the audiobook will have applications that resonate with a broad audience. Audible is delighted to collaborate with Emma Hayes to share her invaluable knowledge and experiences with their listeners.