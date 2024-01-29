Audible Sight for Blind and Low Vision People

Audible Sight has announced its software-as-a-service that helps visually impaired people to “see” your video content by seamlessly inserting audible descriptions into the video.

At the Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATIA) annual conference in Orlando, Audible Sight™ demonstrated how their AI analyzes the visual content of any video. It then generates simple text descriptions that are then verbalized using a synthetic voice. These editable descriptions get added to the original video effortlessly, and users get their accessible version within minutes. Until now, adding audio descriptions to video has been slow, expensive, and labor-intensive.

In a world increasingly driven by visual content, Audible Sight addresses a critical need by supplying audio descriptions easily and affordably. This novel AI-powered software ensures that visually impaired people can access the visual portion of millions of otherwise invisible videos.

Key features of Audible Sight

• Easy for non-technical users: no video or audio editing skills needed

• Generative model learns from user input to continually improve the audio description accuracy

• 100+ synthetic voices that sound like human narrators

• A cost-effective, pay-as-you-go solution – no subscriptions or commitments

Ken Rybarczk, CEO of Audible Sight said:

“We believe in leveraging technology to enrich people’s lives. Audible Sight reflects our commitment to making the world more accessible, one video at a time. We are proud to contribute to a more inclusive digital landscape.”