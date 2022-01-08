Audible stops daily audio narration of news from NYT, WSJ, and Washington Post

Audible will no longer be airing the daily audio snippet of news stories from popular newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, or The New York Times, GeekWire reported. This will mark the end of a practice that has been prevalent for more than two decades given that’s the duration the audio programs were available for.
The Amazon-owned company is now sending emails to its listeners to apprise them of the development while also introducing them to the complete list of podcasts that the company provides for. Specifically, it is NPR’s Up First that is being highlighted to the users and is being projected as an excellent way to have access to the latest news stories.
Also, Audible’s move to end the audio program on news reflects a growing scenario where news podcasts are becoming way too common. Further, The New York Times is known to be testing an audio service where some of its most compelling stories of the day would be narrated to listeners. For this, the publication had also acquired Audm, a company that offered services where real human narrates news stories from several sources.
