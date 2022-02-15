Audible ties up with Wattpad, adds more Hindi language audiobooks and podcasts

Audible will have more Hindi language audiobooks to offer its members in India thanks to its association with the online social reading platform Wattpad, Indianexpress reported. The collaboration will see the more popular stories from Wattpad be available to Audible members in audiobook format. The Amazon owned platform plans to add more Wattpad titles throughout 2022. Also, the good thing for Audible members is that these stories would be made available free of cost.

Apart from audiobooks, Audible will also have new podcasts to offer as well though those are going to be available under the Plus catalog that is accessible to only paid members. Among the new podcasts that have been added include Pitching Pyaar, Old School Romance, Dil Local 2, and the Permanent Roommates Season 3 podcast.

Audible said they are betting big on the Indian market and having more regional language audiobooks and podcasts will let it tap into a bigger segment of the market. As it is, Hindi happens to be among the most commonly used language throughout India. The Vice President and Country General Manager at Audible India, Shailesh Sawlani said India happens to be among the fastest growing markets for them.

The market though is still evolving in India. Also, given the multilingual nature of the country, it makes sense to have more regional language content on board. The company’s collaboration with Wattpad will see the influx of more content in the Hindi language which it hopes will further increase the awareness about audiobooks in the country. The company had earlier launched Audible Suno which happens to be an India-exclusive endeavor that offers thousands of audiobook titles for free to its members in India.