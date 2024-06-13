Audible’s First Global Campaign by Fold7

Image credit: Campaignlive

Amazon-owned Audible has released its first global campaign exploring how the online audiobook and podcast service can immerse people in different worlds.

Created by Fold7, “There’s more to imagine when you listen” contrasts the world of an audiobook/podcast with the real world.

The two TV ads that are part of the campaign are designed to immerse the viewer in the audiobook’s world until the narrative is interrupted when the daily activities of the listener begin to infiltrate the story.

A detective drama takes a strange turn when one of the characters pins a photograph to the evidence board and water squirts out. Water then gushes out of the filing cabinets and floods the office. It then cuts to a woman listening to the audiobook in the bath.

The second ad shows a tornado sucking up the characters from a sci-fi fantasy as the listener vacuums their living room.

The films were directed by Antoine Bardou-Jacquet through Partizan.

The out-of-home executions for the campaign use the same format, blurring the reality with the fictional world. Images show someone waiting at a railway station at the bottom of the ocean and someone in their car looking out at space.

Susan Jurevics, chief brand and international officer at Audible, said: “Through breathtaking visuals, powerful audio mechanisms and an interactive digital and social approach, we were able to create a singular brand position that exemplifies the transportive and captivating qualities of listening to Audible.

“As a company with millions of worldwide listeners with different habits, rhythms and interests, it was crucially important to identify a precise voice and marketing approach to appeal to our expansive listening audience.”

The campaign will run in the UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, India, Spain and in the US.

It will also appear on Audible’s social channels with the support of influencer content.

Media buying was handled by Wavemaker.

Jurevics added: