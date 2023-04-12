Audiobook Narrators and Authors Fear Apple Using Their Voices to Train AI

Spotify’s audiobook narrators and authors became angry after learning of a clause in the agreement between authors and Findaway Voices – a leading audiobook distributor. Findaway Voices allowed Apple to use audiobook files for training machine learning (ML) models.

Some authors and narrators say they were unaware of the clause. Many believe they signed off on the ML clause without even noticing it. They feared it may have allowed Apple to use their work and voices to develop synthetic voices for audiobooks. According to authors and narrators:

It’s disheartening to have our voices being used for something that is intended to replace us.

Per labor union SAG-AFTRA, which represents recording artists, actors, and other creatives, says that the dispute resulted in a reversal in February. Reportedly, two companies immediately stopped using files for ML. The reversal covers all files dating back to the moment this practice started. According to the union, Findaway is working towards a solution that addresses concerns like safe storage of recordings, usage restrictions, and appropriate compensation.

Exposure of the Findaway’s Machine Learning Clause

Gary Furlong, the narrator who first noticed the clause, contacted Isobel Starling, an author who distributed titles with the company. Starling was shocked to find the clause in the contract with Findaway. She says she missed the clause because it’s buried near the bottom of the lengthy agreement. According to Findaway’s ML clause, rights holders can revoke the clause, and Starling used this right and submitted an opt-out request to Apple.

Starling believes Findaway has misused the content of authors and narrators. Now, she’s pausing the release of her three upcoming titles that she wanted to distribute via Findaway. Despite this, Audiobook revenue keeps growing even as ebook and book revenues have dropped. This is all due to dramatic improvements in synthetic voice tools that allow anyone to clone voices to produce synthetic narration within a few clicks.

In other industries like gaming and entertainment, such contracts are becoming very common, allowing tech companies to generate digital narration on actors’ work. In fact, Adobe has also begun training its AI algorithms on the work of visual creatives with their consent.

Apple’s Digital Audiobook Narrators

Apple announced its digital audiobook narrators in January this year in order to eliminate the cost and complexity experienced by small publishers and independent authors. Apple Books lists titles with AI narration as “narrated by digital voice based on a human narrator.” Apple has been using synthetic voice for years, and some authors and narrators believe that the tech giant used audio from their ebooks to hone its technology for narrating books.

In addition, synthetic voice to books brings new business and cultural challenges. Tech companies developing AI technologies lack the relationships and dependence on approval rights voice actors expect.

Jon Stine, executive director of the Open Voice Network (OVON), says:

Findaway has breached several ethical principles by not seeking narrators’ consent or enabling proper compensation for the owner of a voice.

The use of synthetic voice is inevitable. Companies can help protect narrators’ work by clearly stating “usage rights and compensation” in their contracts. Although synthetic voice technology is not inherently bad as it can help less well-known authors, it can potentially be harmful for lesser-known voice actors. Legislation is the only ethical way to prevent unauthorized and illegal synthesization of voices.

