Books on Broadway has partnered with Libro.fm

Books on Broadway has entered into a partnership with Libro.fm which means subscribers of the audiobook service provider will be able to channel back a portion of the subscription fees to support local bookstores. Members will be able to purchase audiobooks from Libro.fm directly via the Books on Broadway platform.

This way, buyers will be able to tap into the over 215,000 audiobooks that Libro.fm has on offer. Members will also have personalized recommendations that have been curated by the bookseller’s own experts. Fees applicable range from a monthly subscription to a one-time payment. There is one audiobook credit that members will have in exchange for a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 USD, with taxes charged extra.

Active members also have the option to gift an audiobook to any recipient anywhere in the world. The recipient will have the liberty to choose an audiobook of their choice. As usual, any purchase made will ensure a portion of the transacted amount will be channeled back to support a local bookstore, which means the traditional bookstores too get to thrive in the age of eBooks and audiobooks.

