Bookwire’s Audiobook Service Now Available in Brazilin, English, Spanish Markets

Bookwire is soon to launch its WAY – We Audiobook You – suite of audiobook services is launching in new markets. In late November, Bookwire announced that the company is expanding the offerings of its first suite into English-language, Spanish-language, and Portuguese-language Brazilian markets, with WAY available to French publishers early in 2024.

The WAY audiobook production service lets publishers produce audiobooks using the latest text-to-speech (TTS) technology. This is an excellent way to make all book titles available as audio with assured accessibility. The popularity of the WAY service can be largely attributed to readers. Bookwire’s offerings feature both human and automated voices, making it possible to produce in five languages. Publishers get access to real-time dashboards, allowing them to maintain their audiobook projects and close contact with Bookwire’s employees through the Bookwire OS platform.

Bookwire’s vice president for audio, says,

“Giving a voice to stories lies at the heart of audiobook publishing, and this expansion reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions to publishers worldwide, enhancing their audiobook production experience. We’re planning to offer more languages in the future.”

Moreover, in another statement by Solveij Krause, Bookwire’s international audio business development manager says:

“As we expand the WAY audiobook production, we’re not just reaching new markets, but enhancing diversity in storytelling. The global studio network, synthetic voices in five languages, and Bookwire OS … reflect our dedication to amplifying diverse voices globally.”

Started in 2010, Bookwire employs around 150 employees in Germany, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the United States, Spain, and France. The platform claims to have more than 2,500 publishers as its clients in ebooks, podcasting, and print-on-demand.

With its “OS” branding, the company reports that it has delivered, analyzed, and marketed nearly 800,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks to date.