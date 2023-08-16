EVgo Drivers Get a Two-Month Free Trial of Audible Premium Plus

Image credit: EVgo

Earlier this month, EVgo announced that its users will be able to access two months of Amazon’s Audible Premium Plus for free. EVgo, the country’s largest public fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), has partnered with Audible to curate this limited-period offer.

The premium subscription plan provides EVgo customers and PlugShare users with unlimited access to thousands of select podcasts and audiobooks available with Audible. Users will get one credit per month, which they can apply to any title in the Audible catalog, including new releases and best-sellers. From Audible original content to meditation programs, Audible Premium will let EVgo users access anything they like, in addition to the all-you-can steam unlimited listening library.

EVgo drivers who sign up for the 2-month free trial will also be able to access a curated EVgo content list, including recommendations for sustainability resources.

“At EVgo, we believe an all-electric future is more than just a change in how our cars are fueled – it’s an opportunity to redefine the entire driving experience,” said Tanvi Chaturvedi, Chief Revenue Officer at EVgo.

Amazon and EVgo have come together with a common vision to improve the user experience while they charge their vehicles. The Audible collaboration follows a partnership announced at CES 2023 between both EVgo and Amazon.

The 2-month free trial is for new customers who aren’t current Audible members or who have not previously used an Audible free trial in the last 12 months. The offer will expire on May 31, 2024.

So, if you’re an EVgo user, don’t miss this offer and make your journey more enjoyable with free access to Audible Premium Plus.