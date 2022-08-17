Here comes the Bookend Speaker, a bookend that also let’s you listen to audiobooks

How about a bookend that also serves as a Bluetooth speaker capable of reading out audiobooks? A cool concept that sure is and one that is a reality too. As Yanko Design pointed out, credit for the creation goes to enthusiasts Jonas Daehnert who showcased the device at the Render Weekly Instagram Competition. Also, there isn’t anything revolutionary with the Bookend Speaker but just a brilliant application of technologies already easily available.

So, it’s just a portable Bluetooth speaker that has been fitted on the inside of a bookend. Assembling the device is mighty easy too, as you will require nothing more than a screwdriver to put together the device. Things start with the bookend which Daehnert ensured is foldable so that it can be shipped easily as a flat pack. After you have bent the bookend in the right places, all that needs to be done is attach the speaker using a screwdriver. That includes a flick switch too for turning on or off the speaker. All the screws and washers needed are already included in the package as well.

Once you have gone through it all and the speaker is nicely fitted onto the metal armature, it is now time to test it out. Place the Bookend Speaker on a bookshelf where you can provide an electrical connection. Connect it to a Kindle or any device that you’d want to use to listen to audiobooks. This makes for a nice scenario as you get to read all the books you want and when you feel like taking a break, just switch on the speaker and let a nice audiobook stream through.

