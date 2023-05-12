KIDZ BOP and Audible team up to create the first KIDZ BOP Audiobook Series

Audible, the forefront of premium audio storytelling announced entering into a partnership with KIDZ BOP, the ultimate music brand for kids with the intention of developing the groundbreaking KIDZ BOP Never Stop: The Tour Bus Adventures, a remarkable original audio series the brand has ever come up with. As ANBMedia reported, the series will take you on a whirlwind journey where you will get to meet the likes of Giavanni, Cami, Egan, and Knowledge from The KIDZ BOP Kids.

Prepare for epic battles-of-the-bands aboard a cruise ship, astonishing surprise parties, and the highs and lows encountered by these talented individuals. Immerse yourself in the magic of each episode, inspired by captivating KIDZ BOP songs, and get ready to groove with exciting dance breaks. Exclusively available on Audible starting May 25, 2023, this is an auditory adventure like no other.

“We are over the moon to be working with KIDZ BOP as they bring listeners an audio-only backstage pass!” said Heather Alexander, Executive Producer at Audible. “KIDZ BOP’s beloved family-friendly music has inspired devoted global listeners. It’s exactly the kind of unique vision Audible strives for in our commitment to creating fun and engaging family programming.”

Experience an unforgettable summer with the thrilling convergence of KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour, the ultimate pop concert for kids and families, coinciding with the release of the ground-breaking KIDZ BOP Never Stop: The Tour Bus Adventures audio series. Join the energetic KIDZ BOP Kids as they ignite the stage with today’s chart-topping hits and original songs from their Audible masterpiece, allowing you to sing and dance along in pure delight.

Since its inception in 2001, KIDZ BOP has achieved unparalleled success, selling over 23 million albums and amassing a staggering 8 billion streams worldwide. With an astounding 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart, KIDZ BOP stands among music legends, with only The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand surpassing their record.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Audible and offer fans a new way to immerse themselves in the KIDZ BOP universe.” said Jackie Turner, KIDZ BOP’s Vice President of Partnership Marketing. “Fans always ask what it’s like to be a KIDZ BOP Kid. Now, with this new audio series, families can get a backstage pass to all the fun.”

Visit KIDZBOP.com for tour dates and ticket details.