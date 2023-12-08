Mayo Clinic Press and Dreamscape Media Enter into an Exclusive Audiobook Partnership

Mayo Clinic Press is the exclusive trade and consumer publishing division of Mayo Clinic, and Dreamscape Media is an award-winning independent publisher and multimedia studio. Both companies have joined hands on a strategic audiobook partnership aimed at educating people about physical and mental health.

As a result of the deal, Mayo Clinic Press’s trusted content combines with Dreamscape Media’s audiobook publishing expertise to help both organizations increase their reach while making health and wellness resources available to people worldwide.

Sean McManus, president and publisher at Dreamscape Media, said:

“This new partnership offers us a unique and exciting opportunity. Not only will we be working with Mayo Clinic Press to offer their existing audiobook catalog to numerous audiobook retailers across the globe, but we will also be working alongside them to produce and publish their upcoming frontlist audiobook titles.”

Over this three-year publishing agreement, Dreamscape Media will distribute Mayo Clinic’s previous audiobook titles to their global retailers. They will also produce and publish 40+ new Mayo Clinic Press titles for adults and children.

Some of the new and upcoming audiobook titles in the catalog are:

Back on Track by Dr. Rebecca Jackson: A comprehensive guide for parents to support their children’s brain development and overall well-being. The audiobook offers practical guidance based on brain science to help children thrive in the post-pandemic world.

Crusade to Heal America by Judith L. Pearson: This biography uncovers the remarkable story of Mary Woodard Lasker, a health activist and philanthropist who revolutionized medical research. Lasker is responsible for transforming the American Cancer Society. He also played a major role in expanding federal funding for medical research.

All Bleeding Stops by Stephen M. Cohn: Cohn is a 40-year trauma care veteran, and this audiobook is a gripping portrait of surgeons and their place in the controlled chaos of a trauma center.

Dan Harke, Publisher of Mayo Clinic Press, says: