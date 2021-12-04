New Google Play Book widget to have audiobook progress bar

Google announced its Android widget for Google Play Books has been revamped. Rather, it is an entirely new widget that Google is introducing that will go on to replace the current one. The widget in its present form has a dismal feel to it with almost zero appeal. The books remain stacked in a vertical or diagonal orientation with almost no information about the titles.

Fortunately, all of that is set for a change with Google claiming the new widget has been designed completely from the ground up. Also, it will have a lot more information this time as well as a new design that Google said will be a lot more appealing than that of the outgoing widget. Further, the new widget will also show the entire library which is another welcome change from the few recent titles that the outgoing widget showed.

What’s more, there will also be a progress bar shown that will show how much you have made through an audiobook. This is going to make things a lot more convenient as otherwise, the particular app had to be launched to ascertain how much you have listened and how much of the audiobook is still left.

Yet another issue with the current widget is that there are no means to visually distinguish an audiobook from an e-book as both of their cover images have the same aspect ratio. It’s good to see Google addressing all of such issues with the new widget which is set to reach the user-end in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the launch of the new widget is part of a greater push to launch new Android features taking into account the upcoming holiday season. Check out all the other features introduced in the Google Blog post on this.