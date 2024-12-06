New York Times releases best audiobooks of the year

Sale

When she died in 2023, Presley left behind an unfinished memoir and hours of interviews she recorded for it, shards of a life that have been gathered into a tortured and mesmerizing whole by her daughter. It is the story of a little girl who has everything she wants except, eventually, her father, who is sexually abused and thrown out of school and falls hopelessly in love again and again and again. Presley’s life is so slippery and complex it feels right to hear it through a prism of multiple viewpoints. Roberts gives a pained and powerful expression to Presley’s writing; Keough fills in the gaps with her memories, her delicate voice laden with fresh grief, and Presley’s recordings interrupt with the haunting effect of a ghost.