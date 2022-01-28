Otobank’s audiobook.jp introduces audiobook subscription service for the corporate sector

Otobank has announced the launch of an audiobook subscription service aimed at the corporate sector, Japan.Cnet reported. The company said subscription service, audiobook.jp is now offering an all-you-can-listen plan that the employees can listen to any time and anywhere they want. This should be a book for those who love reading or listen to the book being read out to them. Audiobook.jp currently has more than 10,000 audiobooks on its rolls.

This can also be a great way for the employees to beat stress and come back to their work fresh and active. This can also be great for those who love books but just don’t have the time to read. They can always listen to the stories whenever they are free. The employers though will be able to monitor the usage status of the employees and hence will be able to use the same platform to further an employee training program as well. The latter bit is in fact found beneficial given that most companies have switched to online mode of training during the time of the pandemic.

Many companies have already been testing an audiobook service for their employees since 2021 and found the results to be quite overwhelming, enough to make it mainstream. The companies not only look forward to expanding the service all the more but also use it as a medium to propagate teaching materials for training purposes.

The standard all-you-can-listen plan is available at 880 yen per person while the corporate plan is available at a 3 percent discount.