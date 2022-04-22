Otobank’s new ticket plan lets users listen to and eventually own the audiobook

Otobank which operates the largest audiobook store – audiobook.jp in Japan has announced the launch of a new ticket plan for users to read their favorite audiobooks, PRTimes.jp reported. The tickets introduced in April will need to be procured against a fixed monthly fee which then can be used to read audiobooks irrespective of what the audiobook otherwise costs. That is not all as all ticket holders also stand to gain points worth 500 yen which can be used for purchases made on the website.

The other benefit of the ticket system is that users will have lifelong ownership of the audiobooks they have downloaded against the ticket. This holds even if the user decides against continuing with the ticket system. Each ticket can be used to listen to a single audiobook in which case the individual cost of the audiobook won’t be a limiting factor.

In addition to the ticket plan, Otobank also offers the all-you-can-listen plan which it said is best suited for those who say, are beginners with the particular format and wish to try as many of the audiobooks as they can. Since there is no limitation on the number of audiobooks available for listening, they can experiment with various genres to see which they like the most and so on.

In contrast, the ticket system can be considered a more specialized plan and should appeal to those who know the audiobook genre or maybe even the particular audiobook that they wish to listen to. This way, the audiobook that they have downloaded on their device will remain with them forever even if they have canceled the ticket plan.

Otobank said they will continue to explore more options and device ways to offer more specialized services and offerings that cater best to the requirements of its users.