Penguin Random House to release Audiobook Study Guides

Kids are going to go back to school soon. Some schools are opening their doors to students, while others are going to be doing distance learning. English classes tend to have classic books in their curriculum and Penguin Random House has developed audiobook study guides for titles such as Studying Dracula, Studying The Great Gatsby, Studying Wuthering Heights, and Studying Tess of the D’Urbervilles. They contain unabridged audio narration of the novels and supplementary material written by teachers. The material features in-depth analysis of characters, themes, structure and form, in addition to chapter summaries and useful quotations.

The guides have been developed with the support of education publishing professionals to give students “a strong foundation from which they can build their understanding, engaging with other critical commentary and draw connections to other literary texts”.

These study guides will be available on Audible, Apple Books and Google Play on August 13th. They are retailing for around $14 each.

