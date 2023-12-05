Playaway Products unveils Spanish-language audiobooks for libraries and schools

In a nation where Spanish is the most spoken non-English language in households, libraries have often faced a challenge in providing an ample selection of Spanish content. Recognizing this gap and the needs of over 55 million Spanish speakers in the United States, Playaway Products has embarked on a mission to enhance library offerings, the company revealed via a press release. Teaming up with esteemed Spanish publishers like Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial and BookaVivo, Playaway Products aims to transform the landscape of Spanish-language content accessibility.

Playaway Products, a frontrunner in delivering curated audio content to more than 40,000 institutions, is set to introduce a collection of over 350 acclaimed Spanish-language Playaway Audiobooks. These audiobooks, spanning various Spanish dialects, are curated to cater to the diverse linguistic preferences within the Spanish-speaking community. With plans to continuously expand this collection by adding new titles each quarter, Playaway Products seeks to establish itself as the go-to source for high-quality Spanish-language content in institutional circulation markets.

Gene LaMarca, the CEO of Playaway Products, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting schools and libraries in evolving alongside their communities. “They can feel confident in building their collections with our curated selection of Spanish-language Playaway Audiobooks, which are pre-loaded and ready to enjoy right off the shelf,” LaMarca stated.

The collection includes a range of titles, from Isabel Allende’s captivating “A Long Petal of the Sea” to Jeff Kinney’s beloved “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. Playaway Products aims not only to address the current disparity in the supply and demand for Spanish-language audiobooks but also to foster literacy and bridge the digital divide in a secure and equitable manner.

The United States stands as the third-largest market for Spanish and Latin American audio publishers, yet finding Spanish-language audiobooks in local libraries remains a challenge. Silvia Matute, President of Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial, expressed enthusiasm about their catalog being included in Playaway. “We are delighted to see our catalog included in Playaway, which will expand our Spanish-language offer for schools and public libraries in the U.S.,” Matute shared.

The demand for Spanish-language books in the U.S. consistently outpaces the available supply. Playaway’s new collection of Spanish-language Audiobooks not only meets this demand but also allows schools and libraries to adapt to the needs of native Spanish speakers, heritage speakers, and Spanish students.

Playaway Products, with over two decades of experience in making digital content accessible, is no stranger to providing Spanish-language options. The company already offers Spanish and bilingual titles for its Wonderbook Read-Along and Launchpad, with plans to extend multilingual options for these products alongside its Playaway Audiobook selection.

Looking ahead, Playaway Products is not only focused on expanding its collection but also on fostering partnerships with organizations that promote literacy and Spanish-language content. The company is actively exploring collaborations with additional Spanish publishers to broaden its range of available titles. As Playaway Products continues to evolve, so too will its commitment to empowering libraries and schools in serving their multilingual communities.