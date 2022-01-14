RBmedia published 7,500 audiobooks in 2021

RBmedia is the largest audiobook producer in the world. With nearly 60,000 exclusive titles, our audiobooks continually dominate key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe. Their titles are distributed to Overdrive, Hoopla, Audible, iTunes, Google Play and Audiobooks.com. RBmedia had a record-breaking year in 2021.

In 2021, RBmedia drove rapid business growth in key strategic business areas. This includes new relationships with Asmodee, Entangled, and McGraw Hill and children’s publishers Levine Querido and Astra. They also are getting invested in Christian publishing with new deals, such as InterVarsity Press, Presbyterian & Reformed Publishing, and 1517 Media. RBmedia also expanded into the Spanish and German-language markets. Acquired Booka’s audiobook publishing business and catalog of Spanish-language titles. Launched a new Spanish-language audio brand, BookaVivo and purchased leading German audio publisher ABOD.

RBmedia released 7,500 new audiobooks, across its 10 audio brands—the most audiobooks the company has ever produced in a year. Over 65 different titles were on the New York Times Bestseller List, which is no small feat. The company also won three Pulitzer Prize winners, one Academy Award winner, one Audie Award winner and four finalists, six Hugo Award winners and four finalists.

The audiobook publisher experienced a dramatic surge in sales for its longtime bestselling Bridgerton series audiobooks following the hit Netflix adaptation. They also published many highly anticiapted audiobooks, such as; “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” the latest in Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling Outlander series. A new audiobook edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” series, narrated by Andy Serkis and “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas, the fourth book in the ACOTAR series, which is currently being adapted for screen by Hulu.

