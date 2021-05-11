RBmedia purchases McGraw-Hill Professional’s audiobook business

RBDigital has announced that they have purchased the McGraw-Hill Professional audiobook unit. This includes their entire catalog of previously published titles. They have also signed an agreement to be the exclusive publisher of all new titles. RBdigital will be distributing everything to Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many others.

McGraw Hill Professional’s catalog of hundreds of business, lifestyle, technical and professional titles includes international bestsellers and classic business titles, such as “Crucial Conversations” by Kerry Patterson, Joseph Grenny, Ron McMillan, and Al Switzler; and “SPIN Selling” by Neil Rackham. New McGraw Hill Professional titles for which RBmedia will publish audiobooks include: An updated version of “The Toyota Way” by Jeffrey Liker, one of the most impactful business guides published in the 21st century and “The Promise of Bitcoin: The Future of Money and How It Can Work for You” by Bobby Lee, which presents a compelling argument for how digital currency will transform the global economy.

We are excited to participate more fully in the rapidly expanding audiobook category by partnering with RBmedia,” said Scott Grillo, President of McGraw Hill Professional. “Leveraging RBmedia’s unique abilities in spoken audio will help us reach business and trade professionals and all those striving to advance their education or careers. RBmedia creates exceptional audio productions that serve our authors well and will help them monetize audio rights at a high level. Our publishing program will be stronger because of this unique collaboration.”



