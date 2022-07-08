RBmedia starts distributing French language audiobooks

RBMEDIA is the largest audiobook publisher in the world, has announced its entry into the French-language audio market through its acquisition of French audiobook publisher Éditions Thélème. That brand will be home to the existing Éditions Thélème audiobooks catalog and all new French-language titles published by RBmedia in the future. This news comes hot on the heels of the company’s Upfront Books acquisition accelerating its rapid growth and expansion. Some of the more notable audiobooks that will soon be available globally are Marcel Proust, Victor Hugo, Plato, Jane Austen, and Emily Bronté.

Audiobook usage and awareness as a format is on the rise globally. The market size has been growing significantly over the last few years and is projected to reach USD 15 billion globally by 2027, according to a report by Grand View Research.

Adeline Defay, Éditions Thélème founder and managing director said, “I founded Éditions Thélème when I noticed a hole in the French publishing market—there was no audiobook offering for classic literature. Since its creation more than 30 years ago, our motto has always been ‘great authors read by great actors.’ It’s rewarding to see RBmedia further our goal of making these essential texts accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

Miles Stevens-Hoare, Managing Director of RBmedia international said, “RBmedia has established itself in the English, Spanish and German language audiobook markets—Éditions Thélème is the next step in our expansion into additional languages. With the increasing global demand for audiobooks, which we have seen mirrored in France, Éditions Thélème gives us the perfect platform to develop our French language business.”



