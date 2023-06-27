RBmedia’s GraphicAudio to launch new audiobook trilogy set in the Hellboy Universe

RBmedia, the world’s largest audiobook publisher announced its GraphicAudio brand has teamed up with bestselling author Christopher Golden to bring fans three original audiobooks set in the captivating Hellboy Universe, YahooFinance reported. The first installment of this thrilling series is set to be released in July.

These audiobooks, created exclusively for GraphicAudio, offer a unique and immersive experience for listeners. With a full cast of talented actors, captivating sound effects, and cinematic music, the audio-first format brings the Hellboy Universe to life. Adding to the allure, each audiobook will feature custom artwork by the renowned cartoonist Mike Mignola and the award-winning colorist Dave Stewart.

The initial release in this series, titled Hellboy: A Plague Of Wasps, picks up where the beloved Hellboy in Love comic books left off. This continuation of the story will delight dedicated Hellboy fans, while also providing an accessible entry point for newcomers. Additionally, readers will be introduced to an intriguing new character who will soon make their debut in the comics.

Christopher Golden, a seasoned writer with experience in crafting Hellboy comics, novels, and even co-writing the screenplay for the upcoming film Hellboy: The Crooked Man, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He couldn’t resist the opportunity to venture into the realm of original audiobooks, and with this trilogy, he aims to captivate fans and offer them an unmissable extension of the Hellboy narrative.

The first original Hellboy audiobooks trilogy includes:

Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps

Prepare for an extraordinary adventure as Hellboy returns in A Plague of Wasps, the first audiobook in the captivating series. Join Hellboy and his girlfriend, Anastasia Bransfield, as they embark on a perilous journey to Brazil. Amidst the lush rainforest, they confront an encroaching evil that threatens to spread its malevolence. Mark your calendars for July 31, 2023, when this enthralling audiobook will be available for purchase wherever audiobooks are sold.

Lobster Johnson: The Proteus Club

In another thrilling installment, The Proteus Club, set in 1933, intrepid reporter Cynthia Tynan finds herself entangled in a web of mystery surrounding the vanishing of prominent New Yorkers. Seeking aid from the legendary Lobster Johnson, Hellboy’s childhood hero, they unravel a conspiracy involving German spies, fanatical sects, and grotesquely transformed individuals subjected to horrifying experiments. Prepare for an October release filled with suspense and intrigue.

Hellboy and the BPRD: The Goddess of Manhattan

Lastly, prepare for the entwined narrative of The Goddess of Manhattan, where Hellboy, Liz Sherman, and Abe Sapien find themselves embroiled in a baffling case linked to their previous adventures in Brazil and the enigmatic Lobster Johnson. Co-authored by Thomas E. Sniegoski, acclaimed writer of Young Hellboy, this captivating audiobook will be unleashed in November.

Under the skillful direction of Scott McCormick, Graphic Audio’s creative director, who also lends his voice to Hellboy himself, all three audiobooks promise an immersive experience like no other. The captivating world of Hellboy will be accessible across various platforms, including Audible, Spotify, iTunes, and Google Play.

Excitingly, Hellboy fans can anticipate more thrilling developments. The franchise is set to reboot on the silver screen with the upcoming film, Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Furthermore, an adrenaline-pumping video game titled Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is also on the horizon, promising to transport players into an immersive interactive experience. The Hellboy universe continues to expand, offering fans a multitude of captivating mediums to indulge in their beloved hero’s adventures.