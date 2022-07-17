Romania poised to record strong growth in audiobook and podcast segments

Romania is poised to witness a 10 percent growth in its entertainment and media (E&M) industry. This is expected to make its E&M industry to be valued at EUR 3.4 billion, which would exceed its pre-pandemic level of EUR 2.53 billion in 2019, the website business-review.eu reported. The book segment is expected to rise to EUR 90 million in 2022, which would make for a modest rise over the EUR 89 million the segment was valued at in 2020.

The growth is however expected to be higher with the audiobook and podcast segment given the popularity of both forms in the country. The country also witnessed the launch of Echo and Voxa audiobook services in the country in 2021. Newspaper and consumer magazines again have been on the decline. The segment witnessed negative growth of 8 percent to EUR 46 million in 2021 and is expected to decline further by 2 percent this year.

On the whole, the media and entertainment segment is making a comeback now that the pandemic has started to recede from most parts of the world. As it is, Romania is reported to have the second highest growing media and entertainment industry among countries in the central and eastern European countries.