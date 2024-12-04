Spotify Announces Top Audiobooks of the Year

Spotify Unwrapped is one of the most popular ways to discover new music and artists. However, this year, they are applying it to audiobooks too. When it comes to audiobooks, there is a lot to celebrate from 2024: Spotify expanded their offering to more markets and launched Spotify for Authors, a powerful new platform for authors and publishers, and now—for the first time—Spotify will release released their Global Top Audiobooks in the Premium list. For listeners and book fans, we’re they have also launched a new editorial hub for all to discover and enjoy.

TOP AUDIOBOOKS IN PREMIUM GLOBALLY

TOP AUDIOBOOK INSIGHTS OF 2024

As Spotify celebrates the one-year mark of Audiobooks in Premium, they have released their Global Top Audiobooks in Premium list for the first time, led by 2024’s buzziest author, Sarah J. Maas and her smash title, A Court of Thorns and Rose.

This year, Spotify has also seen the book-to-screen boom reflected on Spotify, with the audiobooks 2024’s most popular adaptations based on a skyrocket in hundreds of percentages in listening, from It Ends With Us to Shōgun and many in between.