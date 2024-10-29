Spotify Audiobooks launch in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg

Spotify is a relative newcomer to the digital audiobook space, eclipsed by Audible and intentionally via Storytel. However, Spotify is trying to expand internationally and sell more audiobooks. Spotify has just announced that it has expanded into France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. These new countries will now have access to audiobooks, which include exciting work from local authors such as Gaël Faye, Maylis de Kerangal, Joël Dicker, Suzanne Vermeer, and Saskia Noort, to name a few.

Eligible Spotify Premium subscribers in those countries can access more than 200,000 audiobook titles as part of their subscriptions. Any title not included in our Premium Audiobooks offering can be purchased à la carte. Listeners in these regions without a Premium subscription can also buy any title on Spotify.

Any book marked “Included in Premium” is available—just hit play and dive right in. Bookworms who use up their 12 hours before their monthly billing cycles refresh can purchase a 10-hour top-up for €9.99. Listeners can easily explore audiobook recommendations from our Home feed or head to our Audiobooks hub to find an editorially curated selection of top titles. Shelves highlighting popular genres and playlists make diving into your favourite literature easier.

“Spotify’s reach presents a significant opportunity to expand the audiobook market across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg,” said Antoine Monin, Managing Director, Spotify Western Europe. “Since our launch in Western Europe 16 years ago, Spotify has become a leading platform for music, podcasts, and audiobooks. We are proud to spotlight this region’s rich literary tradition, with 15,000 French and 15,000 Dutch and Flemish titles joining our catalogue, advancing our mission to empower audio creators globally and connect them with local and international audiences.”

