Spotify Getting Bigger and Better With New Audiobook Addition

The Spotify audiobook library suddenly has a fresh influx of new audiobooks thanks to a new deal it has inked with Bloomsbury, the company revealed. It is more than a thousand titles that are going to be added to Spotify, with some that might already be available as of now. This makes for a significant development in Spotify’s ambition to emerge as a prominent player in the audiobook space considering that Bloomsbury happens to be one of the largest publishers in the U.K.

Bloomsbury is also associated with some of the most acclaimed authors as well. Those include the likes of Sarah J. Maas, William Dalrymple, Alan Moore, Madeline Miller, Dan Jones, Samantha Shannon, and Ann Patchett. Some of the top narrators like Meryl Streep, Emilia Clarke, Adjoa Andoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis too are part of the group. Spotify had started with a catalog of over 2,50,000 titles back in 2022 and it is around a year that it had introduced audiobooks to its Premium tier members.

“As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of Audiobooks in Premium, there’s no better way to build on our momentum than with the addition of Bloomsbury’s beloved library,” said Duncan Bruce, Director of Audiobook Partnerships and Licensing at Spotify. “This partnership allows us to expand our author lineup and give listeners an even wider array of titles to enjoy, taking us another step forward in our goal of reimagining the audiobook experience.”

Here are some of the more well-known titles that Bloomsbury has to offer, as compiled by shortlist.com.

Crown of Midnight by Sarah J. Maas

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

The Wombles by Elisabeth Beresford

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Stolen Focus by Johann Hart

The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu

I May be Wrong by Bjorn Natthiko Lindeblad

The Madness of Crowds by Douglas Murray

The Silk Roads by Peter Frankopan

Spotify offers 15 hours of free audiobook listening time per month. Beyond that, you will have to pay for additional hours or go for outright purchase of the audiobook itself.