Spotify Introduces New Basic Plan With No Audiobook Access

Spotify has introduced a new plan that seems to be specifically aimed at its core client base – the music buffs. Named as the Basic plan, it costs $10.99 plan per month and will let you have all the benefits of the Premium plan sans the audiobook listening time, AndroidCentral reported. That includes ad-free music but there won’t be the 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening time available. This should suffice for those who prefer to listen to only music and don’t mind not having access to audiobooks. Members are also open to downgrading to the basic plan if they so want.

This comes close on the heels of the company announcing a price hike of its Premium Individual plan which now costs a monthly $11.99 from the earlier $10.99 a month. This plan will let you listen to music while also providing you with a monthly audiobook allowance of 15 hours before you need to pay for more listening time should you need it. Last year, the company increased the price of its Premium tier to $10.99 per month from the previous monthly cost of $9.99, a price point it had held on to since it launched its services in the US more than a decade ago.

There is also the Audiobooks Access plan which costs $9.99 per month, which, as you might have already guessed, will only let you listen to audiobooks. You get 15 hours of audiobook listening time every month though if you wish to listen to music, there are going to be ads in between. Then there is also the Premium Duo plan which lets you have all the benefits of the Premium Individual plan for two individuals. This apart, there is the Premium Family plan as well which will allow up to six members to have all the benefits of the Premium plan but will cost $16.99 per month.