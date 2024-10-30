Spotify Introduces New Spine-Chilling Audiobooks hub having Fear Index

We are fast approaching the Halloween season. It’s that time of the year when the air is light and crisp while people take to various types of mischief. That is because it is also when the eerie and the enchanting come together to create a strange mix of things that is as thrilling as is fun. Spotify is out to add some special zing to the season with the new ‘Spine-Chilling Audiobooks Hub’ which, as you might have already guessed, is a collection of specially curated titles that are guaranteed to give you the chills.

That is not all as the hub is also accompanied by the new ‘Fear Index’. That clearly is one of the most innovative things that we have seen emerge in the literary space in recent times. Titles with higher Fear Index are naturally more frightening than the others. This can be of a lot of convenience for readers who would have to rely on user reviews or the foreword of the story to get an idea of how frightening the story is going to be. You can pick the titles accordingly.

In all, there are going to be three shelves having titles offering varying levels of fright. Readers can dive into a title right away knowing fully well they will have only the sort of fright they are going to be comfortable with. Even the fearful types who’d rather stay away from horror stories might be tempted to try out the titles having the least Fear Index. In other words, you know where to start and maybe work your way to the top to listen to titles having a higher Fear Index.

Spotify also came up with a series of titles that it claims can make you tremble with fear. Here they are:

The Midnight Feast: A Novel by Lucy Foley

The Boyfriend: A Psychological Thriller by Freida McFadden

All Hallows: A Novel by Christopher Golden

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

All Good People Here: A Novel by Ashley Flowers