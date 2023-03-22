Spotify is selling audiobooks in Canada

Spotify started selling audiobooks late last year. Customers buy them from the Spotify website, and they appear in your library and can be listened to on all their apps and smart speakers. They currently have a catalogue of over 350,000 titles, which is growing. Spotify has announced that its audiobook service is now available in Canada in English and French.

Audiobooks, available starting today, feature many authors like Margaret Atwood and Emily St. John Mandel. Some of the latest available titles include Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, recently turned into a TV series on Amazon Prime Video and Canadian actor Jennette McCurdy’s shocking and heartbreaking autobiography I’m Glad My Mom Died.

“We’ve always believed that the potential for audio creators is limitless. This audiobooks experience is just the beginning of our journey – we’ll continue expanding our catalogue and developing new ways for listeners to discover and engage with audiobooks,” Spotify Canada said in a news release on Tuesday.

How do you buy audiobooks? Spotify does not sell them directly in the app since they want to avoid paying Apple and Google 30% of each transaction. Users can view the audiobooks in the app and browse until they find something they want to buy. To accept the audiobook, users must visit the Spotify Audiobook Website, log in to their account and buy one. Once the purchase has been made, it will be unlocked and appear in the library. They can be listened to online or downloaded to a phone or tablet and listened to offline.

