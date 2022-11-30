Storytel ties up with Flipkart to introduce regional language audiobooks in India

Storytel announced it has entered into a partnership with the leading Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart to make available audiobooks in the country. The audiobook streaming giant said they plan to make available audiobooks in 10 regional languages. With this arrangement, Storytel is hoping to cash in on the growing craze for audiobooks in India. It also seems to have hit upon the right strategy as well as making a mark in the Indian market will require making available content in the regional language.

Storytel said they have one of the best collections of audiobooks in the country comprising of the best classics to the bestsellers in the most diverse set of languages. It also offers exclusive titles thanks to its partnership with some of the biggest regional publishers.

Yogesh Dashrath, country manager Storytel India said: “Audiobooks in Indian languages have been a tremendous success for the very fact that people like to listen to stories in the language they are comfortable with. For example, Ponniyin Selvan as an audiobook has appealed to Tamil audiences across age groups and Mrutyunjay in Marathi has been one of the most listened audiobooks in Marathi.”

Kanchan Mishra, business head, FMCG, home and general merchandise, Flipkart too is equally excited with the development and said the partnership will let listeners to still get along with a book they might not be well versed to read or do not have the time to read it physically.

“Flipkart is delighted to onboard Storytel and its varied range of audiobooks available in multiple regional languages through subscriptions. Through this collaboration, we aim to solve the growing appetite of Indian consumers across the country while encouraging the idea of audiobooks,” said Kanchan Mishra.

Flipkart had earlier announced a partnership with Pocket FM for making available the latter’s audiobooks on the e-commerce platform.