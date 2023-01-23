T-Mobile offering free access to BookBeat audiobooks for 60 days

T-Mobile offers gifts or other freebies to its customers as a mark of gratitude for choosing its services over others. All of it forms part of the ‘It’s good that you are..’ campaign and this week, there is something that the bookworms will really appreciate. More specifically, the offer should appeal more to those who prefer listening to reading books as the magenta carrier is now offering free access to audiobooks from BookBeat for a period of 60 days.

That would mean thousands of audiobooks for you to listen to completely for free. However, as the website gsmmaniak.pl reported, you will only have access to the BookBeat basic plan where you are limited to listening 20 hours of content per month. The offer will also be applicable to only those who are new to BookBeat, which rules out current members from availing of the offer. Those who have used the promotion offer earlier also aren’t eligible to take part as well.

T Mobile further stated the discount code to avail of the offer is available in the My T-Mobile app under the Magenta House tab. The coupon though is only going to be there for the taking till January 25. While this will let you have access to the BookBeat audiobooks for a period of 60 days, the service will become chargeable beyond that though you also have the option to let go of it if you so want. The BookBeat basic plan will cost you PLN 19.90 every month.

