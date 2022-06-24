The Bacta War and other titles from the Essential Legends Collection set for a re-release in audiobook form

Here is something that Star Wars book fans can look forward to, several of the older Legends titles are getting a re-release as the Essential Legends Collection. Some of the titles that are set for a re-release include The Old Republic‘s Revan by Drew Karpyshyn and Deceived by Paul S. Kemp, and The Bacta War by Michael A. Stackpole, the website DorkSideoftheForce reported. All of the above mentioned titles are set for a release on November 2, which is also when an unabridged audiobook edition of The Bacta War will also get to see the light of day.

Prior to The Bacta War, we had audiobook editions of Rogue Squadron and Wedge’s Gamble. The audiobook version of The Krytos Trap is set for a release on August 2. It is almost a year now that Star Wars announced the Essential Legends Collection which no doubt will have its appeal expanded all the more thanks to the incorporation of new cover art as well as a larger paperback. Plus, the audiobook versions too will have an appeal of their own given the immense popularity of the particular segment at the moment. The collection will also allow the new gen to get back to the older Star Wars stories that continue to be as popular as ever.