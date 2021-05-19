The French Institute of Tunisia holding the first online audiobook festival

The French Institute of Tunisia (IFT) together with the association ‘La Plume de Paon” and the Alliance française de Bizerte has organized the first online Audiobook and Podcast Festival which aims to emphasize the latest trend of mobile reading. This applies to the format where one is able to get started with a book just about anywhere and anytime.

There are also prizes to be won as well, which includes the Audience Prize that applies to the French-speaking audiobook. The public will be able to vote for their favorite audiobook from the selection ‘La Plume de Paon’. There are going to be two categories for that, adult, and youth sections from Culturethèque, the digital library of the network of media libraries of the IFT, and the Alliances Françaises. The competition will be running till May 31, 2021.

This apart, readers are also encouraged to read an excerpt from their favorite audiobooks and record the same as well. The recording has to be less than two minutes and the readers can publish the same with the hashtag #FestivalDuLivreAudio. The best recording will eventually get posted on the IFT Instagram account.

Then there are going to be two online masterclasses where the public will get a rare inside peek into all that takes place during the making of an audiobook. That includes the voice artists narrating an audiobook during a recording process, the way the sound environment is created, and all that. The program will also include a webinar as well where the impact of an audiobook in an educational environment is going to be discussed.

