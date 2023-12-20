The Most Popular Audiobooks of 2023, According to Libro.fm

If you are someone who likes audiobooks, you are in luck. Libro.fm recently listed the most popular audiobooks in 2023.

This list contains 10 audiobooks that are selected based on the highest sales.

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams

“The Woman in Me” is about becoming free and becoming a woman at the same time. Womanhood is defined by freedom, and there is freedom in being a woman.

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author

From 1900 to 1977, The Covenant of Water is set in Kerala, in every generation, at least one person dies by drowning—and in Kerala, water is everywhere.

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, narrated by Helen Laser

In “Yellowface,” R.F. Kuang satirises the publishing industry with a tale of a struggling writer who passes off her recently deceased friend’s book as her own.

Pageboy by Elliot Page, narrated by the author

Full of intimate stories, from chasing down secret love affairs to battling body image and struggling with familial strife, Pageboy is a love letter to the power of being seen.

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler & Teddy Hamilton

Everyone expected Violet Sorrengail to die during her first year at Basgiath War College—Violet included.

Fourth Wing By Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler & Teddy Hamilton

Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail was supposed to enter the Scribe Quadrant, living a quiet life among books and history.

I have some questions for you By Rebecca Makkai, narrated by Julia Whelan & JD Jackson

The story revolves around Bodie Kane, a complex character in her early forties with a traumatic past that she has buried.

Happy Place, By Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan

Happy Place is a romantic comedy novel by Emily Henry about two friends who pretend to be in a relationship for one week.

Tom Lake By Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep

Tom Lake mediates youthful love, married love, and the lives parents have led before their children were born.

Spare By Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author

It is a deeply honest and intimate memoir of his life, struggles, and journey towards finding purpose and duty in the Royal family.