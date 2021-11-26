Turkey’s largest audiobook platform planning to go bigger with fresh investment

Having secured 515,000 euros in fresh funding, the Turkish audiobook platform, Dinlebi is now planning to expand its operations both within the country and outside. As it is, Dinlebi already happens to be the largest audiobook service provider in Turkey and the latest investment will help it grow further.

As Daily Sabah reported, the fresh round of investment was led by Adem Duman from CCW Teknoloji with both local as well as international businesses also joining in. Among the firms that has invested in the platform include Breakaway Partners, Doğan Yurttutmuş, Erdoğan Çoban, Mehmet Berke Merter and Mehmet Turgut Eltemur.

Ahmet Yaman, Dinlebi’s co-founder said they plan to have thousands of new English and German language audiobook titles onboard. Other plans include introducing new subscription plans aimed at students as well as a family-oriented plan. Dinlebi said they will embark on an expansion drive while paying utmost heed to customer satisfaction in every step of the way.

It has just been August 2020 that Dinlebi started operations in Turkey and went international in March 2021. The company was started by Yaman along with Dundar Hizal, Erdem Çelik and Cenk Gültekin as partners.