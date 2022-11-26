Voices in the Wind’s latest production, Winnie the Pooh audiobook get major US award

The audiobook version of Winnie the Pooh has recently bagged the AudioFile Magazine Earphones Award for ‘truly exceptional presentation,’ the website SarniaThisWeek reported. David Farquhar, executive producer of Voices in the Wind Audio Theatre is naturally thrilled at the development but attributed the recognition to the narrator Barbara Rosenblat who he described as an exceptional narrator. Rosenblat too has won several awards for her narration skills and her work on Broadway too has been critically acclaimed.

“She masterfully delights in and embodies wonder, innocence, and imagination,” a review of Winnie the Pooh by AudioFile stated. “Rosenblat’s tender performance is paced perfectly for young children as they sit cross-legged on the floor or curl up next to their loved ones at bedtime.”

An elated Farquhar said he was thrilled when he first got a call from AudioFile Magazine seeking his permission for including the Winnie the Pooh audiobook in a promotional campaign that AudioFile is slated to launch in the US in January 2023, something that Farquhar consented to right away. AudioFile has also roped in a New York-based publicist for promoting Winnie the Pooh via AudioFile’s Audiobook Break podcast. This apart, the publicist is also tasked to spread the word about the audiobook on various social circles and trade and industry newsletters throughout the US, Farquhar revealed, besides making the audiobook available via all major podcast apps in a serialized manner.

“This is a tremendous amount of free publicity,” Farquhar said. “It really takes Voices in the Wind to the next level as far as recognition, for sure.”

It has also been a back-to-back success story for Farquhar given another of Voices in the Wind’s production, Emily of New Moon has also been immensely popular. The audiobook which was released in June 2021 has been narrated by award-winning Canadian actress Megan Follows.

