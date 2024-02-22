Yen Audio: Audiobook Adaptation of Your Name

Yen Audio has announced an upcoming audiobook adaptation of renowned director and author Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name novel, based on his anime film of the same name.

The audiobook will be available in July 2024 and will be the first Makoto Shinkai title to join Yen Audio’s extensive catalog. The voice cast for the audiobook will be announced at a later date.

Your Name was adapted into a novel and released in Japan on June 18, 2016. It was published by the Yen On imprint in English on May 23, 2017, which will serve as the basis of Yen Audio’s audiobook adaptation.

Shinkai’s anime film was first released in Japan on August 26, 2016, to critical and commercial success. Funimation released the film in North American theaters on April 7, 2017. The film has also inspired a manga adaptation and an upcoming live-action remake.

Yen Press describes the novelization of Shinkai’s film as: